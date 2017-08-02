Dow Hits 22,000 in Another Record-Breaking Day for the Stock Market - NBC News

The DOW hits 22,000 for the first time today! It's another record-smashing moment for President Trump!

As disgruntled Tolerant Liberal astroturfers, this is terrible news. We don't have anything to offer the average American worker, besides taking away all their money and giving it to Muslims, Illegals, Welfare lifers, and other Democrat Special Interest groups. Therefore we must oppose this wonderful financial news.

The best way for us to do this is to shamelessly take credit for it. Remember our mantra: everything good that happens is because of Democrats, and everything bad that happens is because of Republicans. Therefore when the economy is down, it was all Bush's fault. Now that it's up, it's all Obama. Never mind that President Empty Suit didn't actually do anything to encourage business growth (in fact he tried to stifle it more often than not) but we don't care. We're Tolerant Liberal Astroturfers! Therefore we will repeat like parrots that this is all due to Brilliant King Obama's magnificent genius. Continue insisting to anyone you meet that Trump is destroying the whole country, even though the economy is up and unemployment is down.

Now get out there and spread the word by spamming your Democrat talking points all over the internet, tens of thousands of times apiece.

PS: Blessings of Soros upon you