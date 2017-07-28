Hillary Clinton's New Book Announced!

Great news, fellow Tolerant Liberals! Beautiful Queen Hillary has announced the details of her latest book! Titled "What Happened", this book will explain how the evil scary Russians haxxored into voting machines and stole the election for Donald Trump!

While an early draft of the book cover is shown, it seems clear that the designer left off some important punctuation.

Early Draft: Hillary Clinton: What Happened

Actual book: Hillary Clinton: "WHAT HAPPENED?!?

Still, the book title is better than some of the rejected drafts, including Shut Up And Coronate Me, Peons, and Why Aren't I 50 Points Ahead You Deplorable Animals: A Humble Memoir.

Some non-Liberal Astroturfers may be wondering why publishers are so eager to churn out Hillary books when they don't sell at all. Her last effort, Stronger Together, only managed to sell an estimated 10,000 copies. Considering that she was paid several million dollars in advance, the publisher is losing thousands of dollars for every book sold. Just think of it as an illegal campaign contribution and you'll be on the right track.

Hopefully the new book will be filled with lots of important Hillary logic, such as explaining why Donald Trump is a traitor for talking to Russians while simultaneously accepting gigantic bags of cash from them is totally legit. As we Tolerant Liberals all know, it's only a crime if you don't have a (D) next to your name.

In any case, this can't miss book should be on all your reading lists this fall.

Blessings of Soros to all.